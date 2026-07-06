‘We have tremendous support in India’: Benjamin Netanyahu on JD Vance’s ‘US is Israel's only powerful ally' comment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to US Vice President JD Vance's remark that the United States was the Jewish state’s "only powerful ally". In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Israel enjoys "tremendous" support from India.

"I respect JD Vance, and we have a very good relationship, but it doesn't mean that I agree with everything that he says. Donald Trump is the greatest friend we ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely," he said.

We have friends in India Netanyahu then pointed to India's support for Israel.

"We have some other friends, like a small country called India. You know it has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there. You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I'm just flooded by the overwhelming support there," he said.

Netanyahu also pointed out that Israel enjoys backing from several other countries despite criticism on social media and in sections of the international media.

"Many leaders call me up and say, 'Hey look, I've got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'" Netanyahu said.

'Israel is global leader in technology' He added that Israel remains a global leader in technology.

"You know Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear, and we have many, many friends," he said.

What Vance said about US-Israeli ties Netanyahu was responding to comments Vance made last month during a White House briefing, in which he urged Israel to respect ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

"If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," Vance had said. The US Vice President made the comments amid growing friction between the Trump administration and Netanyahu over the war in Iran.

How Iran war strained US-Israel ties US leaders, including Trump, have in the past few weeks publicly criticised Israel and Netanyahu for their unwillingness to accept the US-Iran peace deal, which included a clause to end the conflict in Lebanon. Israel, which invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hezbollah, had initially claimed that it was not bound by the US-Iran deal.

This had resulted in some nasty exchanges between Trump and Netanyahu. Last month, Axios reported that Trump had called Netanyahu "effing crazy" and accused him of ingratitude during a phone call.

Trump-Netanyahu meeting Despite those differences, last week, the two leaders agreed to meet in Washington as Israel prepares for its October elections.

Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon after speaking over the phone, although Israeli officials indicated the visit may be scheduled for the following week because of Trump's travel commitments.