Home >News >World >‘We like the stock!’ The anatomy of a meme
Photo: Bloomberg

‘We like the stock!’ The anatomy of a meme

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST Bourree Lam , James Benedict , Ana Rivas , The Wall Street Journal

Language on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum can be just for fun or signals of investing strategies

Traders on Reddit’s raucous WallStreetBets forum have their own language. Unlike other internet communities, their jokes can be just for fun or signals of investing strategies.

Memes, in-group messages that are repeated and altered, are often offensive and evolve in significance over time. For these social media users, a rose isn’t a rose isn’t a rose.

