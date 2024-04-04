'We lost almost everything': Indians in Taiwan recall moments of horror during recent earthquake
The earthquake, which had around 300 aftershocks, had the most impact on Hualien. An Indian student recalled that all the research work of the students got destroyed in the earthquake
Rageshnath, a PhD student at Taiwan's National Dong Hwa University (NDHU), was in his college's Physics lab when the earthquake, most intense since 1999, shook the country. Recalling the moments of horror, Rageshnath said that he felt "like it was my last day".
