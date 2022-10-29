We must starve terrorists of money and tech, UK foreign secretary Cleverly to tell UN meeting

New Delhi: Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a United Nations meeting in India, a press release issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi said.
New Delhi: Countries must work together to fight online terror and cut terrorists’ resources to prevent deadly attacks, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will tell a United Nations meeting in India, a press release issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi said.
“Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he will urge allied states to tackle terror groups’ use of technology to recruit and radicalise people and livestream attacks," the press release reads.
“Speaking at the UN Security Council counter-terrorism committee in New Delhi on Saturday, he will urge allied states to tackle terror groups’ use of technology to recruit and radicalise people and livestream attacks," the press release reads.
“Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to live streaming attacks," he is expected to say.
“Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to live streaming attacks," he is expected to say.
“Online incitement has radicalised vulnerable people in far-off countries, who have gone on to use rental vans as weapons of terror. So, we must continue to work together to fight terrorist ideologies online."
“Online incitement has radicalised vulnerable people in far-off countries, who have gone on to use rental vans as weapons of terror. So, we must continue to work together to fight terrorist ideologies online."
He will conclude that nations must “starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world", the press release added.
He will conclude that nations must “starve terrorists of the finance and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world", the press release added.
A particular focus will be placed on the battle to stamp out online terrorism, including global terror recruitment campaigns and live-streaming attacks.
A particular focus will be placed on the battle to stamp out online terrorism, including global terror recruitment campaigns and live-streaming attacks.
The UK’s Counter Daesh Communication Cell, in partnership with the US and UAE governments, works to root out propaganda created and spread by ISIS.
The UK’s Counter Daesh Communication Cell, in partnership with the US and UAE governments, works to root out propaganda created and spread by ISIS.
“UK is also working to prevent terrorists from exploiting online platforms and pushing tech companies to crack down harder on extremist online content through the Group of Seven and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism", the press release said.
“UK is also working to prevent terrorists from exploiting online platforms and pushing tech companies to crack down harder on extremist online content through the Group of Seven and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism", the press release said.
Around the world, unmanned aerial systems are being used to inflict terror. The UK is funding new technology to tackle these drones and stop terrorists from misusing them.
Around the world, unmanned aerial systems are being used to inflict terror. The UK is funding new technology to tackle these drones and stop terrorists from misusing them.
On Friday, the foreign secretary laid a wreath at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in honour of those who were killed in the city’s 2008 terror attack - including three British nationals.
On Friday, the foreign secretary laid a wreath at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in honour of those who were killed in the city’s 2008 terror attack - including three British nationals.
“The horrors of that day must never be repeated. The UK stands with India against terror," Cleverly tweeted after his visit.
“The horrors of that day must never be repeated. The UK stands with India against terror," Cleverly tweeted after his visit.
During the visit, the foreign secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment. This included £11 millions of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company.
During the visit, the foreign secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment. This included £11 millions of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company.
British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with our partners and generate economic growth, benefitting the UK and creating jobs at home.
British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with our partners and generate economic growth, benefitting the UK and creating jobs at home.
He also announced a £22 million investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco which will help India’s green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.
He also announced a £22 million investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco which will help India’s green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.
The foreign secretary is set to meet India’s minister of external affairs Jaishankar on Saturday to discuss the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade.
The foreign secretary is set to meet India’s minister of external affairs Jaishankar on Saturday to discuss the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.