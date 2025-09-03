‘We need India’: Ex-US official Mary Kissel says Trump must partner with India to confront China amid tariff tensions

Former US adviser Mary Kissel highlighted India's vital role in the partnership with the United States, mentioning that Washington relies on New Delhi's support to counter Beijing's increasing influence in the region.

In an interview with Fox News, Kissel, a senior adviser to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, emphasised the importance of a strong India-US partnership amid economic strains. These tensions are mainly driven by the 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed by the Donald Trump administration, which includes a 25 per cent tariff due to Russian crude oil purchases.

"If we are really serious about considering Communist China the greatest threat to the United States and our way of life, we need India. It's just a fact. We can't fight them alone in the Asia-Pacific," Kissel said.

Her remarks came after the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, where Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral talks During their bilateral meeting, PM Modi and Xi Jinping acknowledged the importance of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement issued on Sunday.

Both leaders also welcomed the steady progress in their bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

PM Modi-Putin bilateral meeting PM Modi highlighted the robust bond between India and Russia during a bilateral meeting with Putin. He mentioned that both countries have consistently supported each other, even in the toughest times.

A challenge for Trump administration? Kissel also pointed out that India's engagement during the SCO summit could pose a significant challenge to the Trump administration in dealing with China's assertiveness.

