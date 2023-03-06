We now know how Much the coal surge set us back

There’s something heartening about being able to put a figure on the positive effects of the tech we’ve been pinning our hopes on, and we are finally due to start bending the curve on fossil-fuel emissions in 2025, according to energy sector research firm Rystad Energy. But now’s not the time to start applauding. For starters, we need to consider land use as a source of emissions, as my colleague David Fickling has written. And, to keep the 1.5C Paris Agreement target in sight, we will need to see a 45% reduction in global emissions from 2010 levels by 2030. With just seven years to go, we are now up almost 13% on 2010 levels. In the grand scheme of things, a few hundred million tons of avoided emissions is tiny.