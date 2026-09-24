‘We should be partners, not rivals’: What Xi Jinping said ahead of Trump meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the US and China to work as partners rather than rivals as he arrived in the United States for a three-day state visit, setting the tone ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to Xinhua.

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“China and the United States are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples,” Xi said in a written speech after arriving in the US on Wednesday, according to the state-run Xinhua.

Xi said the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges for years and that their interests are closely intertwined. He also suggested that Beijing's goal of achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and Trump's push to “make America great again” could coexist.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What key issues are expected to be discussed at the Trump-Xi summit? ⌵ The summit is expected to cover trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare-earth minerals, Taiwan, Iran, and military relations. 2 Why did Xi Jinping emphasize cooperation between China and the US during his visit? ⌵ Xi highlighted that the two great nations should be partners rather than rivals, as their interests are deeply intertwined and can benefit the world. 3 How has the US-China relationship evolved regarding trade tariffs? ⌵ The US and China have agreed to extend a temporary truce in the trade war, which includes scaling back tariffs and avoiding new trade restrictions. 4 What was unique about the welcome reception for Xi Jinping upon his arrival? ⌵ Xi was personally welcomed by Trump at Joint Base Andrews, which marked the first time a US president greeted a foreign leader there since John F. Kennedy in 1962. 5 Should the US and China cooperate on AI safety, despite their rivalry? ⌵ Yes, establishing a dialogue on AI safety could serve as a foundation for cooperation, addressing shared risks while competing for technological dominance.

The two ambitions, Xi said, “can go hand in hand, complement each other and benefit the world,” according to China's state-run Global Times.

Trump personally welcomes Xi at US air base Trump personally welcomed Xi and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, marking the start of the Chinese president's state visit to Washington.

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Xi received a high-profile welcome ceremony, with a 100-foot-long red carpet, US service members, a military flyover involving two B-1 bombers, and the presentation of the flags and national anthems of the two countries.

Trump's decision to personally greet a foreign leader at the military base was notable, as it was reportedly the first such instance by a US president since 1962.

Also Read | Donald Trump rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping

The last US president to personally welcome a foreign leader at the base was John F. Kennedy, who received then-British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1962.

Trade, technology and critical minerals on cards The meeting will mark Xi's second summit with Trump in less than six months.

The talks are likely to focus on trade and tariffs, technology, critical minerals and the broader direction of US-China relations.

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Ahead of Xi's visit, Washington and Beijing also agreed to extend their temporary truce in the trade war, according to a Fox News report.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two countries had agreed to extend the tariff truce through January, as per AFP.

Speaking to Fox News after meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Bessent said an agreement had been reached to extend the so-called “Busan Agreement”, which was due to expire on November 10.

Xi's delegation includes several senior Chinese officials, including Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, a close aide to the Chinese president.

Vice Premier He Lifeng and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also part of the delegation, along with other senior officials and Chinese ambassadors.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.