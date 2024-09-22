’We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history’: Anura Dissanayake’s first reaction after winning presidential polls

Leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake won the presidency of Sri Lanka, focusing on clean governance and anti-corruption. His victory allows his coalition to address economic issues and renegotiate a $3 billion IMF bailout after the previous government's unpopular austerity measures.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 09:41 PM IST
'We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history': Anura Dissanayake's first reaction after winning presidential polls
’We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history’: Anura Dissanayake’s first reaction after winning presidential polls(AP)

Leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake was elected as the President of Sri Lanka on Sunday. The former fringe-leader has enjoyed a wave of support in recent months as an economic meltdown forced widespread hardships upon the island nation.

“This victory belongs to all of us. Together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision. Let us join hands and shape this future together!” he wrote on X.

The National People’s Power coalition has vowed to reopen negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over its $3 billion bailout struck by the outgoing administration. The tough austerity measures and tax hikes that Wickremesinghe imposed to secure the IMF bailout made him deeply unpopular with voters.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Election Result LIVE: Dissanayake wins presidential polls

Political analysts indicate that his immediate challenge would be tosteady the economy “in the face of anxieties felt by business and financial groups about his Marxist and revolutionary background”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 09:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld’We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history’: Anura Dissanayake’s first reaction after winning presidential polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.