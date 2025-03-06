‘We strongly condemn’: UK reacts to security breach during S Jaishankar’s visit — ‘Fully committed to ensure…’

Britain on Thursday strongly condemned a security breach during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's visit in London after a pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades while some others were shouting anti-India slogans.

The development came hours after New Delhi said it expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases and deplored the "misuse of democratic freedoms" by those elements.

The incident happened as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute, home to Royal Institute of International Affairs, on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The external affairs minister was in London as in the first leg of his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland from Tuesday that is aimed at exploring ways to further boost bilateral cooperation.

What UK said "We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affair Minister's visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable," said a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson.

"The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international oblogations," the spokesperson added.