We support India in hosting G20 summit, ready to work, improve relations: China

China supports India in hosting the G20 Summit and is ready to work with all parties for its success

China said it has supported India in hosting this year's G20 Summit and it's ready to work with all parties to push for the success of the high-profile global conference in New Delhi this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the G20 summit, the spokesperson said China always attaches high importance to the grouping and actively participates in relevant activities.

"We support India in hosting this year’s summit and stand ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success," she said at the conference to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without mentioning the boundary dispute, she said, "the continued improvement and growth of China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and two peoples. We stand ready to work with India to further improve and advance bilateral relations."

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, she said.

Premier Li will be representing China at the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia from September 5 to 8. He will travel to India after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the G20 Summit.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a top US official said that it is for China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, asserting that if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it.

US National Security Advisor Sullivan was responding to a question at a White House news conference on Tuesday on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit.

"As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit - really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With Agency Inputs