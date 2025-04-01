‘We take US solutions seriously, but…’: Russia makes new demand post Trump’s tough talk amid Ukraine peace deal impasse

Russia is considering US proposals to end the Ukraine war but rejects Trump's peace deal. Moscow demands the US address root causes of the conflict, while Trump expresses frustration at ongoing fighting and threatens further sanctions on Moscow

Sayantani
Published1 Apr 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Russia stated that it had given the the models and solution by American a very serious consideration but dismissed US President Donald Trump's proposed peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, citing its failure to address the root causes of the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that while Moscow takes the American proposals seriously, they cannot accept the deal in its current form. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to resolve underlying issues, which Russia claims are absent from the US plan.

'We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept it all in its current form,' Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

'As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict,' he was cited as telling the magazine 'International Affairs' in an interview.

'It is completely absent, and that must be overcome,' he was quoted as saying.

Trump Talks Tough on Ukraine and Russia

President Trump has expressed frustration at the ongoing war, scolding both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their roles in prolonging the conflict.

While insisting progress is being made in negotiations, Donald Trump warned of potential new sanctions on Russia to exert pressure. He also accused Zelensky of hesitating over a US-Ukraine mineral resources deal, which Ukrainian officials have begun consulting on.

Despite Donald Trump's efforts, Russia's Vladimir Putin has rejected a US proposal for a 30-day partial ceasefire and a partial Black Sea truce aimed at ensuring safer shipments.

Trump has signalled that he could consider new oil sanctions on Russia.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Tuesday that a breakthrough in negotiations isn't imminent.

'The issues that we are discussing in connection with the Ukrainian settlement are quite complex and they require a lot of additional efforts,' Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Analysts suggest that Russia is using the Black Sea negotiations as leverage to stall broader peace efforts and extract concessions from Western nations.

Update on Black Sea Deal

The Kremlin has continued to resist conditions tied to a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea, complicating efforts to secure safe passage for shipments in the region.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia’s reluctance stems from its strategy to delay a general ceasefire and gain additional advantages in negotiations.

Vladimir Putin previously has ruled out a temporary break in hostilities, saying that it would only benefit Ukraine and its Western allies by letting them replenish their arsenals.

He has insisted that Moscow wants a comprehensive agreement that would ensure a lasting settlement.

How Ukraine Responded

Ukrainian President Zelensky has criticised Moscow's approach, accusing it of undermining international peace efforts.

In a recent address, President Zelensky stated that Russia is mocking its partners' attempts to advance a peace agenda.

(With agency inputs)

