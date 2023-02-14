China surveillance started from Donald Trump's time, Biden administration claims: We tracked it, they couldn't..
US military claims it found significant debris from Chinese spy balloon, including priority sensor, electronics pieces.
The US military cited that significant debris has been recovered from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down earlier this month. The debris includes priority sensor and electronics pieces, as well as large sections of the structure. The White House further claimed that China has been operating surveillance operation on the US and its allies for many years, at least from the Donald Trump's time.
