The US military cited that significant debris has been recovered from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down earlier this month. The debris includes priority sensor and electronics pieces, as well as large sections of the structure. The White House further claimed that China has been operating surveillance operation on the US and its allies for many years, at least from the Donald Trump's time. 

The US Northern Command said in a statement, “Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure."

John Kirby, the US national security council spokesperson, stated that the debris from these objects will be analyzed once recovered from remote locations. While the objects did not pose a kinetic threat to people on the ground and were not sending communication signals, authorities could not rule out the possibility that they were conducting surveillance of some kind.

“We assessed whether they posed any kinetic threat to people on the ground. They did not. We assessed whether they were sending communication signals. We detected none. We looked to see whether they were maneuvering or had any propulsion capabilities. We saw no signs of that," he said as quoted by The Guardian

“[But] while we have no specific reason to suspect that they were conducting surveillance of any kind, we couldn’t rule that out."

China’s surveillance dates back to at least Donald Trump time

Kirby claims that China’s surveillance program dated back to at least the administration of Donald Trump, which he said was oblivious to it.

“It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it," Kirby said.

“We detected it, we tracked it. And we have been carefully studying to learn as much as we can. We know that these PRC [People’s Republic of China] surveillance balloons have crossed over dozens of countries on multiple continents around the world, including some of our closest allies and partners."

Separately in Japan, the Fuji News Network reported on Tuesday that Tokyo had concluded that the object that flew over Japanese waters near the south-western region of Kyushu in January last year was mostly likely a Chinese spy balloon.

