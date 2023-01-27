We turned the tables on Hive: US brings down ransomware gang

We turned the tables on Hive: US brings down ransomware gang2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:37 AM IST
In a major international ransomware enforcement action, the USA and Germany hacked the ransomware gang, Hive. The crackdown helped them in saving around 300 victims from paying ransom for their data
One of the world's biggest hacking groups, Hive, was hacked in a joint US-German action to fail the gang from collecting more than $130 million in ransomware demands from around 300 victims, the FBI said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×