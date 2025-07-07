We welcome India's Candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028: BRICS declaration

Leaders of the BRICS nations have welcomed India's candidacy to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP 33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2028.

In a joint declaration at the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, the leaders also expressed their commitment to remain united in pursuing the Paris Agreement's purpose and goals.

“We stress our commitment to uphold multilateralism as necessary to address challenges threatening our shared planet and future such as climate change. We resolve to remain united in the pursuit of the purpose and goals of the Paris Agreement and the objectives of the UNFCCC and call on all countries to uphold their existing commitmentas Parties to the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement and to maintain and scale up their effort to combat climate change,” the joint statement read.

The BRICS is a forum for cooperation among a group of leading emerging economies. It includes 10 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, the Russian Federation, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

‘Implementation of the Paris Agreement’ "We further reaffirm our steadfast commitment, in pursuit of the objective of UNFCCC, to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, including its provisions related to mitigation, adaptation and the provision of means of implementation to developing countries, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances," the declaration said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 17th summit of the BRICS leaders inBrazil’s Rio de Janeirofrom July 5 to 7 which will be followed by a State Visit on July 8.

"In this regard, we express our full support to the Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP-30, which will take place in the city of Belem, in Brazil, highlighting the importance of action and cooperation on all pillars of the UNFCCC as applicable considering each country's membership and commitments thereunder. We also underscore our full commitment to a successful COP30 that will catalise progress in implementing the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. We welcome India's Candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028," it added.

Modi proposed to host COP summit in 2023 In December 2023, Prime Minister Modi had proposed that India host the United Nations-sponsored COP summit in 2028 as he sought to position the country as a global leader in climate action

Speaking at the opening ceremony of COP28 in Dubai, Modi reiterated his call for a “just, inclusive and equitable” energy transition and said that India was committed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process.

“I propose that India will host COP33 in 2028. I hope over next 12 days, the Global Stocktake will show us the path to a secure future,” he said at the ceremonial opening of the high-level segment for heads of States and governments.

‘Global response to Climate Change’ The leaders called for a strengthened global response to climate change, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication. They endorsed the BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda as a statement of their resolve to exercise collective leadership through mutual empowerment, by advancing solutions that support BRICS development needs and priorities, while accelerating action and enhancing cooperation towards the full implementation of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement.

They stressed that this outcome demonstrates that multilateralism and Global South cooperation can shape a more inclusive and sustainable governance for a better future.

BRICS nations underscored the critical role of all types of forests. The joint declaration stated, "We underscore the critical role of all types of forests, including tropical forests, for conserving biodiversity, preserving water basins and soils and providing timber and non-timber forest products of high value for economic sectors, regulating hydrological cycles, as well as combatting desertification and serving as vital carbon sinks."

The leaders emphasised the urgent need to reform the governance of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to ensure more balanced and equitable representation for developing countries, in line with the value of natural capital that these countries uphold.

"We commend Brazil's BRICS Chairship in 2025 and express our gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for holding the XVII BRICS Summit in the city of Rio de Janeiro." The leaders also expressed full support for India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the 18th BRICS Summit in India," the joint declaration said, according to news agency ANI.

Brazil assumed the BRICS Chairship on January 1, 2025, with the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance'.

(With agency inputs)