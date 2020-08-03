We will act if coronavirus spreads in London, says UK

LONDON: The government will act if the coronavirus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of Britain, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

"If we see the virus spreading in a particular way in London, as we've seen in Manchester and West Yorkshire where it's spreading through people coming into another person's home, then we will discuss that... and we will not hesitate to act," he told LBC radio.

"If we see the virus spreading in a particular way in London, as we've seen in Manchester and West Yorkshire where it's spreading through people coming into another person's home, then we will discuss that... and we will not hesitate to act," he told LBC radio.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.