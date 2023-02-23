We will continue to impose further sanctions on Russia: US
In her address, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will continue imposing sanctions on Russia. She also said US sanctions have an adverse impact on Russian economy
The US will continue to impose further sanctions on Russia and is working with allies to continue to degrade its ability to fight the "unjust war" with Ukraine, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of G20 Meetings here on Thursday.
