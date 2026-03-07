‘We will either achieve victory or reach martyrdom’: Iran envoy to India sends defiant message to US and Israel

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said the Iranian people would remain resolute amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, declaring that the nation would accept either victory or martyrdom.

“We, the people of Iran, clearly declare that on this path we will either achieve victory or reach martyrdom. For us, both are honour and happiness,” Fathali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Iranian envoy further framed the US and Israeli strikes as part of a broader battle between “truth and falsehood.”

Fathali said the developments go beyond a conventional political or military dispute.

“What is happening today is not simply a political or military conflict. This strike is a continuation of the strike between truth and falsehood,” Fathali was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

“On one side, there is human dignity, justice and the right of nations to live freely and independently. On the other side are oppression, injustice and domination.”

Calling the military action a “brutal aggression,” the ambassador said the strikes were not only against Iran but also against broader international principles.

“The brutal military aggression by the US and Israeli regime against Iran is a clear example of this injustice. This aggression is not just against Iran but also against the principles of internal law, human dignity and the rights of nations to determine their own future,” he asserted.

The ambassador’s remarks come amid Iranian officials warning that continued pressure would not alter the country’s strategic stance.

US military escalation The tensions intensified after the United States Central Command announced a major expansion of its campaign, saying “Operation Epic Fury” was proceeding at full pace.

In a statement posted on X, the command said: “U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down.”

The military described the strikes as part of an ongoing mission aimed at degrading strategic targets.

Trump’s demand for “unconditional surrender” Parallel to the military escalation, US President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social: “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

He further stated that negotiations could only begin after Iran’s leadership changes and aligns with Washington’s expectations.

“After that... we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE.”

Trump also used the phrase “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)”, echoing his long-standing political slogan.

Diplomatic backdrop and leadership debate Amid speculation about potential leadership changes in Tehran, Trump reportedly told Axios that Washington should not accept any successor pursuing policies similar to those of the late Iranian leadership.

He specifically criticized potential figures in succession discussions, calling one contender “unacceptable”.

While reports have circulated about possible successors, including individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian government has denied such claims.

Regional retaliation and expanding fronts Following earlier strikes attributed to US-Israeli coordination, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab states, targeting American military installations and Israeli assets.

At the same tike, Israel expanded operations into Lebanon, striking positions linked to Hezbollah. In Tel Aviv, air-raid sirens were followed by visible interceptions, as defensive systems engaged incoming projectiles.

Rising regional risk The week-long escalation has sharply increased risks for civilians and infrastructure across the Middle East, with diplomatic channels under strain and military operations intensifying on multiple fronts.