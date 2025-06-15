‘We will not have a second holocaust,’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says while claiming they ‘got’ Iran's intel chief

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blasted multiple claims around the ongoing conflict with Iran. Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview that they have ‘got’ Iran's intelligence chief, while also saying that Israel will not tolerate a ‘second holocaust’ at any cost, and they had to act accordingly as it was the 12th hour.

“We had to act,” Netanyahu told Fox’s Bret Baier in an interview. “It was the 12th hour, and we did act. To save ourselves but also … to protect the world from this incendiary regime. The intel we got and we shared with the United States was absolutely clear: That they were working in a secret plan to weaponize the uranium, they were marching very quickly, they would achieve a test device and possibly an initial device within months, and certainly less than a year,” he continued.

Will not have a second holocaust: Netanyahu The Israeli PM is all about keeping the nation's guards up and preventing any ‘nuclear holocaust’, amid the already worsening situation.

“That is something that we couldn’t possibly accept,” Netanyahu was quoted as telling Fox News. “We will not have a second holocaust, a nuclear holocaust. We already had one, in the previous century – the Jewish state is not going to have the holocaust committed on the Jewish people. It’s not going to happen.”