Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and various African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

On Monday, Zelensky visited the front-line troops in the Kharkiv region and met with the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade.

During his visit, he discovered that foreign mercenaries were on the ground, fighting against Ukrainian forces.

Taking to the social media platform X, Zelensky wrote, “Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

He further added, “We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades.”

His statement comes as Ukraine still faces the harsh realities of war that have resulted in many lives lost and millions displaced.

Zelensky expressed his deepest gratitude for his soldiers and said, “I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another.”

As the conflict persists, Russian and Ukrainian officials have convened multiple meetings in Istanbul, Turkiye, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelensky announced on Sunday that the latest meeting agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners.

Previously, Trump had issued a warning of implementing "very severe tariffs" on Russia if it did not promptly conclude a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, recently reducing his initial timeframe from 50 days to a period of 10-12 days.

Three individuals were killed on Tuesday during a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, ANI reported, citing the local military administration.