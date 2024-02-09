North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday emphasized the nation's readiness to utilize its full military strength to eradicate adversaries should they resort to force against it. Kim made these remarks as he commemorated the anniversary of the founding of North Korea's military, state media reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, Kim made the comments during a visit to the defence ministry on Thursday, rallying soldiers to uphold the ideology of the ruling Workers' Party and defend the country with their lives, KCNA news agency reported.

“If enemies try to use force against our country, we will make the bold decision to change history and not hesitate to use all our superpower to wipe them out," KCNA quoted him as saying.

Kim repeated his vow to never hold dialogue or negotiations with South Korea, which he said was his country's “enemy No. 1," and said the policy of powerful military readiness was the only way to ensure peace and security for North Korea, KCNA said.

Kim declared at a major meeting of the ruling party at the end of 2023 that peaceful reunification is impossible and his country was making a policy change on how it deals with the South, in a major shift redefining its ties with Seoul. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The KCNA report said Kim made the visit to the defence ministry with his "respected daughter," indicating he was accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, who is expected by analysts to play a possible future role in the country's leadership.

North Korea has marked the foundation of its military on Feb. 8 and last year held a large military parade at midnight showcasing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles.

(With inputs from Reuters)

