Weakening jobs numbers spur Covid-19 aid efforts

WASHINGTON—A sharp decline in job growth in November further prodded lawmakers to reach an agreement on coronavirus relief, as negotiators hurried to craft a bill before a government funding deadline at the end of next week.

Fitful efforts to pass another aid package came back to life this week when a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers rolled out a $908 billion proposal, and top Democrats on Capitol Hill quickly said the plan should be the framework for negotiations going forward.

Several aid programs instituted in the spring expire at the end of year, squeezing lawmakers to pass more relief after months of failed negotiations.

Members of both parties pointed to Friday’s jobs report as further impetus for quick action. Employers added 245,000 jobs last month, less than half the 610,00 jobs added in October, and the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 6.7%. Many Americans are seeing temporary furloughs become permanent.

“We had some not-so-good news on the job front that further necessitates our taking action," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said at a news conference Friday.

Mrs. Pelosi said she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) agreed during a conversation on Thursday to try to pair a relief package with legislation to keep the government funded after Dec. 11.

Members of the House and Senate Appropriations committees are trading offers on spending legislation, hoping to put together a bill that would fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year. If they can’t finalize a new package in time, lawmakers are likely to pass a short-term measure covering a week or so to give them time to wrap up negotiations.

Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, said on Friday that Congress should approve a plan that adds a federal supplement to benefits that states pay to unemployment workers.

“Well, look, there’s still a lot of suffering out there I agree. But I will also argue the economy has registered a very strong comeback from the peak of the pandemic contraction, including today’s jobs numbers with the 6.7% unemployment right now," he told reporters Friday.

A Republican aid framework circulated this week didn’t increase the value of weekly payouts of state unemployment benefits, instead extending other federal unemployment programs that are set to expire at the end of the year.

The $908 billion bipartisan proposal now at center of efforts to pass another coronavirus relief bill includes a $300 weekly unemployment supplement. A $600 weekly jobless aid supplement approved in the spring expired this summer, and Democrats had previously sought to renew the $600 benefit.

Rank-and-file lawmakers are still negotiating the details of the bipartisan proposal, including the language specifying how to distribute aid to state and local governments and the duration of a legal liability shield for businesses, health-care providers and schools. They are expected to continue crafting the text of the agreement, which also puts money toward schools, vaccine distribution and small business, through the weekend.

Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, said that the success of the bipartisan proposal in the Senate would likely come down to whether President Trump rallied behind it.

“You want to have something that the president is committed to signing, and if he says he’s committed to signing this, and if he takes his force of personality behind it, that’s going to mean a lot for that being the final product," said Mr. Barrasso.

“The overall economy to me is recovering, but there are still individuals that are struggling. That’s why we do need to do another program," he added.

President-elect Joe Biden reiterated Friday that Congress should pass a package as soon as possible, pointing to the $908 billion proposal as a good start and saying he would push for more aid once he is in the White House.

“I’m not alone in saying this situation is urgent. If we don’t act now the future will be very bleak," Mr. Biden said at a press conference in Wilmington, Del. “Americans need help and they need it now."

Mr. Biden declined to say if he had spoken with Mr. McConnell about aid, although he expressed confidence in his ability to work with him next year.

“He knows me," Mr. Biden said. “He knows I’m as straight as an arrow when I negotiate. He knows I keep commitments and I never try to embarrass the opposition."

Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) had previously pushed for Congress to pass a package resembling a $2.4 trillion plan the House approved in October. Mrs. Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats had significantly lowered their demands for the bill because of Mr. Biden’s victory in the presidential election and the prospect of widespread vaccination next year.

“That is a total game-changer. A new president and a vaccine," Mrs. Pelosi said. “I don’t want the Republicans to think this is a dream come true. It’s not. But it is a path forward."

Sabrina Siddiqui contributed to this article

