Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Weakening jobs numbers spur Covid-19 aid efforts
File Photo: Rank-and-file lawmakers are still negotiating the details of the bipartisan proposal

Weakening jobs numbers spur Covid-19 aid efforts

4 min read . 04:15 PM IST Andrew Duehren , Kristina Peterson , The Wall Street Journal

Lawmakers are currently negotiating details of a roughly $900 billion plan

WASHINGTON—A sharp decline in job growth in November further prodded lawmakers to reach an agreement on coronavirus relief, as negotiators hurried to craft a bill before a government funding deadline at the end of next week.

Fitful efforts to pass another aid package came back to life this week when a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers rolled out a $908 billion proposal, and top Democrats on Capitol Hill quickly said the plan should be the framework for negotiations going forward.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.