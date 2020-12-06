Weakening jobs numbers spur Covid-19 aid efforts

Weakening jobs numbers spur Covid-19 aid efforts4 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Lawmakers are currently negotiating details of a roughly $900 billion plan
WASHINGTON—A sharp decline in job growth in November further prodded lawmakers to reach an agreement on coronavirus relief, as negotiators hurried to craft a bill before a government funding deadline at the end of next week.
Fitful efforts to pass another aid package came back to life this week when a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers rolled out a $908 billion proposal, and top Democrats on Capitol Hill quickly said the plan should be the framework for negotiations going forward.
