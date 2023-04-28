‘Weaknesses in regulation…’: Fed plan broad revamp of bank oversight after SVB failure2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The Fed’s vice chair for supervision has announced plans for a broad revamp following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which he blamed on the company’s weak risk management and supervisory foot-dragging by the Fed.
Weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Reserve has now promised tougher supervision and stricter rules for banks. In a detailed and scathing assessment on Friday, the Fed said that its oversight of US lender was inadequate and that regulatory standards were too low.
