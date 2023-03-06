"Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender -- the Superintendent of Police had gone into the room but Imran Khan was not present there." The arrest warrant was issued after Khan failed to appear in court in a corruption case on February 28. Khan is accused of failing to declare gifts received during his time in office or the profit made from selling them. Government officials must declare all gifts but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. He later spoke to party workers in his Zaman Park house in Lahore, where police remained outside. "I am being summoned in fake cases and the nation should know about them," he said. "It will be a bad omen for the country if the nation does not stand against the corrupt rulers."