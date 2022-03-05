'Satyagraha' more powerful than tanks: Anand Mahindra on protests in Ukraine

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, while tweeting about the Russia-Ukraine war, has said “Satyagraha" will always prove an unconquerable force against invaders. Mahindra was reacting to video footage shared by NEXTA, the largest Eastern European media platform, which showed Russian soldiers trying to disperse protesting Ukrainians in the Kherson region of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, while tweeting about the Russia-Ukraine war, has said “Satyagraha" will always prove an unconquerable force against invaders. Mahindra was reacting to video footage shared by NEXTA, the largest Eastern European media platform, which showed Russian soldiers trying to disperse protesting Ukrainians in the Kherson region of the country.

Relating the current incidents of protests in Ukraine to India's movement of non-violence against Britishers before independence, Mahindra said “when an army has to face unarmed civilians, they’re facing a weapon more powerful than tanks". He said ‘Satyagraha’ or non-violence will always prove an unconquerable force. “Ask the British…," he added. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Relating the current incidents of protests in Ukraine to India's movement of non-violence against Britishers before independence, Mahindra said “when an army has to face unarmed civilians, they’re facing a weapon more powerful than tanks". He said ‘Satyagraha’ or non-violence will always prove an unconquerable force. “Ask the British…," he added. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In Kherson, people had come out in large numbers to protest against the Russian occupation. “The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air," the news platform said.

In Kherson, people had come out in large numbers to protest against the Russian occupation. “The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air," the news platform said.

Russian forces have made their biggest advances in the south of Ukraine, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city, Kherson, this week, Reuters reported. Bombings have also destroyed many buildings and other structures in the northeast cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Russian forces have made their biggest advances in the south of Ukraine, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city, Kherson, this week, Reuters reported. Bombings have also destroyed many buildings and other structures in the northeast cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}