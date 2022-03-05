Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  'Satyagraha' more powerful than tanks: Anand Mahindra on protests in Ukraine

People show their support to Ukraine during a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in downtown Helsinki, Finland March 5, 2022. 
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra reacts to video footage showing Russian soldiers trying to disperse protesting Ukrainians in the Kherson region

Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, while tweeting about the Russia-Ukraine war, has said “Satyagraha" will always prove an unconquerable force against invaders. Mahindra was reacting to video footage shared by NEXTA, the largest Eastern European media platform, which showed Russian soldiers trying to disperse protesting Ukrainians in the Kherson region of the country.

Relating the current incidents of protests in Ukraine to India's movement of non-violence against Britishers before independence, Mahindra said “when an army has to face unarmed civilians, they’re facing a weapon more powerful than tanks". He said ‘Satyagraha’ or non-violence will always prove an unconquerable force. “Ask the British…," he added.

Also read: Russia not observing ceasefire, says Ukrainian official

In Kherson, people had come out in large numbers to protest against the Russian occupation. “The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air," the news platform said.

Russian forces have made their biggest advances in the south of Ukraine, where they captured their first sizeable Ukrainian city, Kherson, this week, Reuters reported. Bombings have also destroyed many buildings and other structures in the northeast cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Also read: How tech firms are helping crisis-hit Ukraine after Russia's invasion

