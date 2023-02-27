Weapons that have helped Ukraine hold out amid war with Russia

As Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine many had remained firmly convinced that the conflict would end in a matter of days. But as a bloc of Western countries rallied behind Ukraine and calls for a cessation of violence rang out across the globe, Moscow has found itself somewhat stymied. Over a year later, the war continues with no end in sight and Russia - in spite of extensive efforts - has not made any significant progress.

Experts cite a variety of reasons - from Ukraine's sheer determination and high morale to the use of superior military tactics. While President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly requested additional Western weapons such as battle tanks or Patriot air defense systems - these are yet to be deployed to Ukraine. But there are certain weapons that have played a key role in helping Ukraine defend the frontlines.

Javelins

In the early days of the war, it was not uncommon to find destroyed Russian tanks with their turrets blown off by Javelins. With fighters on both sides expecting Russian armored columns to begin rolling into Kyiv, Ukraine had successfully used the shoulder-fired, guided anti-tank missile to repel attacks.

The weapon developed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon can be deployed by a single individual and gives the operator enough time to run for cover afterwards. It was particularly effective in the initial days when Russian troops tended to stay in columns and enter urban areas.

HIMARS or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

The long-range, mobile, precision fire launcher is used by several countries including the United States, Singapore, Poland and UAE. The full-spectrum lethal weapon comprises of a 5 ton truck carrying a pod that can launch six rockets almost simultaneously and then quickly change positions to avoid a counterstrike.

“Offering Multiple Launch Rocket System firepower on a wheeled chassis...HIMARS carries a single six-pack of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets or one TACMS missile on the Army's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) 5-ton truck, and can launch the entire MLRS family of munitions," writes manufacturer Lockheed Martin on their website.

As the war raged on, Ukraine is believed to have effectively used HIMARS to strike Russian bases and force the invading troops to move their ammunition depots farther to the rear. It has also been used to hit targets such as bridges and consequently disrupt Russian supply efforts.

GMLRS have a range of 70 to 80 kilometers with a GPS guidance system that makes them exceedingly accurate (within 10 meters of their intended target).

Bayraktar TB2 drone

This Turkish-designed unmanned aerial vehicle has become a war favourite for Ukraine. Made with off-the-shelf parts, it is a relatively cheap weapon that packs a lethal punch and even records its attacks on video.

Since the war began, videos taken by these UAVs have gone viral on social media platforms - showing them taking out Russian armor, artillery and supply lines with the missiles, laser-guided rockets and smart bombs it carries.

While it does have some weaknesses - such as lack of speed and vulnerability to air defenses - their low cost makes the drones relatively replaceable.