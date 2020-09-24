Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci

Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 06:37 AM IST
'The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it,' Fauci says
WASHINGTON : Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available.
the US government's leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a hearing that a vaccine won't change conditions overnight.
“The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it," Fauci says.
It's unusual for a vaccine to be 100% effective, he says. Also, some people are sceptical of vaccinations and may avoid getting a shot.
Even if there's enough vaccine available for the entire US population, it will take time to distribute the shots.
