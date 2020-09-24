Home >News >World >Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, testifies during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)
Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 06:37 AM IST AP

'The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it,' Fauci says

WASHINGTON : Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available.

the US government's leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a hearing that a vaccine won't change conditions overnight.

“The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it," Fauci says.

It's unusual for a vaccine to be 100% effective, he says. Also, some people are sceptical of vaccinations and may avoid getting a shot.

Even if there's enough vaccine available for the entire US population, it will take time to distribute the shots.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

