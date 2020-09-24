Subscribe
Home >News >World >Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, testifies during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Wear masks, keep distant after vaccine: Anthony Fauci

1 min read . 06:37 AM IST AP

'The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it,' Fauci says

WASHINGTON : Dr Anthony Fauci says Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distance to protect themselves from the coronavirus after a vaccine becomes available.

the US government's leading infectious disease expert tells senators at a hearing that a vaccine won't change conditions overnight.

“The vaccine availability will go a giant step to controlling the infection, but you're not going to completely eradicate it or eliminate it," Fauci says.

It's unusual for a vaccine to be 100% effective, he says. Also, some people are sceptical of vaccinations and may avoid getting a shot.

Even if there's enough vaccine available for the entire US population, it will take time to distribute the shots.

