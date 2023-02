Wearable bean bags have been developed by a Japanese apparel manufacturer and are available anytime, anywhere.

According to Shogo Takikawa, a representative for the Japanese company Takikou Sewing, its new onion-shaped funny bean bag is intended to promote relaxation and enable users to "totally let go". The bean bag has already been a hit on Japanese social media.

“The concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go, anytime, anywhere. You can put this on and chill out in your living room or loads of other places. That’s why we created it," said Takikawa.

“It makes you a little heavy around the middle," says one user. “But, it’s good fun.

The wearable bean bags come in kids, medium and large sizes and sell for about $120.

“It was lighter than I thought. And, it’s warm," said another user. “I think, in winter, you’d feel pretty toasty after putting this on.

WATCH: A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere pic.twitter.com/zfIjBH23a7 — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) February 8, 2023

Japan is known for its innovative products. One such product is Vita Craft Temp Pan, a unique frying pan that comes with a built-in temperature sensor to help you cook with precision. Two triple A batteries are all that are required for the handle-mounted temperature display to work.

