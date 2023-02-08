Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Weird or Wow? Wearable bean bags are here: Japanese company comes up with innovative solution

Weird or Wow? Wearable bean bags are here: Japanese company comes up with innovative solution

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go.

The wearable bean bag has already been a hit on Japanese social media.

Wearable bean bags have been developed by a Japanese apparel manufacturer and are available anytime, anywhere.

According to Shogo Takikawa, a representative for the Japanese company Takikou Sewing, its new onion-shaped funny bean bag is intended to promote relaxation and enable users to "totally let go". The bean bag has already been a hit on Japanese social media.

“The concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go, anytime, anywhere. You can put this on and chill out in your living room or loads of other places. That’s why we created it," said Takikawa.

Also Read: Microsoft fusing ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing

“It makes you a little heavy around the middle," says one user. “But, it’s good fun.

The wearable bean bags come in kids, medium and large sizes and sell for about $120.

“It was lighter than I thought. And, it’s warm," said another user. “I think, in winter, you’d feel pretty toasty after putting this on.

Also Read: Twitter tells Asia HQ staff to clear desks, work from home

Japan is known for its innovative products. One such product is Vita Craft Temp Pan, a unique frying pan that comes with a built-in temperature sensor to help you cook with precision. Two triple A batteries are all that are required for the handle-mounted temperature display to work.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
