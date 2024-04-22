Delhi-NCR to get relief from heatwave with chances of light rain today, says IMD

Heatwave persists in Eastern India with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius, relief expected in Delhi with light rain on Monday, says IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi might get some relief from the heat with a chance of light rain on Monday, providing a brief break from the warm weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India. “In Delhi, the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain on Monday."

According to the official statement, a cyclonic disturbance is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 22nd, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 22nd and 23rd, 2024.

Furthermore, isolated to scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is likely to occur over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 22nd, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar, a senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that East India is under a heatwave situation and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states.

Kumar noted, “At present, in Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius."

“In West Bengal, we have issued a Red alert as heatwave to severe heatwave is prevailing there. The temperature is 6.5 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Along with this, the minimum temperature is also higher than normal. From tomorrow, we predict that there will be a slight drop in the temperature, and after that Orange alert has been given for 4 days," he added.

He further said that in Odisha orange alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday after that there may be a slight drop in temperature. “For Odisha, we have given Orange alerts for today and tomorrow and after that, we estimate that there may be a slight drop in temperature and after a break of 2 days, there will be heatwave conditions again in Odisha," he said.

Naresh Kumar said that in the coming days heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.

(With inputs from ANI)

