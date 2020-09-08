WeChat, TikTok taking Chinese censorship global, says study

Washington’s moves against TikTok and WeChat underscore how the concept of an internet decoupling is becoming reality. The Trump administration’s ban on TikTok and WeChat takes effect in mid-September, when both apps are likely to get taken off app stores but may continue to be accessible to many American users. WeChat can be a powerful vector in countries like the US where the Chinese diaspora is substantial, because it is often a major source of information for that population.