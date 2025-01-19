From Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are set to attend the World Economic Forum tomorrow. Check the full list of important people attending the global event.

World Economic Forum 2025: The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 is set to start at Davos, Switzerland, on January 20 and will end on January 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the official World Economic Forum website, world leaders and important business and industry personnel will arrive at Davos to discuss and respond to geopolitical shocks and talk about how to facilitate growth to improve living standards. They will also discuss a “just and inclusive energy transition process for the world."

Who is attending WEF 2025? Top Indian ministers like Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will head the Indian delegation accompanied by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US President-elect Donald Trump will join via a live video link for interaction. Others like Javier Milei, President of Argentina; Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Mohammed Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine are among other country leaders who will attend Davos 2025.

More than 1,600 business leaders, including over 900 of the world's top CEOs, are expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025.

According to the official website, over 170 leaders from civil society and the social sector, which includes labour unions, non-governmental organizations, religious and indigenous communities, as well as experts and heads of the world’s leading universities, research institutions and think tanks, will be present at Davos between January 20 to January 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WEF 2025 Theme? This year's annual meeting will revolve around the “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age" theme, where leaders worldwide will assemble to address key global issues and regional challenges.

Cultural leaders will be given recognition at the Crystal Awards ceremony to showcase their “work to challenge conventional thinking, spark change and help us envision a more inclusive world."

According to Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, “Withing this more unsettled climate, the only way to address urgent challenges and unlock new opportunities is through innovative, cooperative approach." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}