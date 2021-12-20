NEW DELHI : The World Economic Forum (WEF)'s annual meeting in Davos has been deferred due to continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, the forum said in a statement Monday. The Annual Meeting which was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January next year is now planned for early summer. "Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary," WEF said.

"Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels," it added.

The health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings – participants, collaborators and the host community – have always been the Forum’s priority, the forum noted.

Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.



Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF said that the deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society. Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace.

