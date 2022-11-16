WEF launches Toolbox of Solutions for urban decarbonization at COP27

By 2050, it is estimated that 68% of people will live in cities, resulting in greater energy consumption and infrastructure demand, and, as a result, increasing carbon emissions. Cities have a critical role to play in the race to reach net zero.
NEW DELHI: The World Economic Forum (WEF), in partnership with four leading organizations, on Wednesday launched the Toolbox of Solutions for urban decarbonization at COP27.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The World Economic Forum (WEF), in partnership with four leading organizations, on Wednesday launched the Toolbox of Solutions for urban decarbonization at COP27.
By 2050, it is estimated that 68% of people will live in cities, resulting in greater energy consumption and infrastructure demand, and, as a result, increasing carbon emissions. Cities have a critical role to play in the race to reach net zero.
By 2050, it is estimated that 68% of people will live in cities, resulting in greater energy consumption and infrastructure demand, and, as a result, increasing carbon emissions. Cities have a critical role to play in the race to reach net zero.
“To help address this challenge, the World Economic Forum, supported by knowledge partner Accenture, is collaborating with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the Basel Agency for Sustainable Energy (BASE), and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to gather global best practices, curated in the Toolbox of Solutions," WEF said in a press release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“To help address this challenge, the World Economic Forum, supported by knowledge partner Accenture, is collaborating with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the Basel Agency for Sustainable Energy (BASE), and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to gather global best practices, curated in the Toolbox of Solutions," WEF said in a press release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“For urban ecosystems, the solutions and innovations needed to reduce emissions already exist. We know that to shift the climate change trajectory, urban ecosystems and the economy must become far more efficient, electric and circular, said Kristen Panerali, Head of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure Programme, Clean Power, Electrification and Net-Zero Carbon Cities, World Economic Forum.
“For urban ecosystems, the solutions and innovations needed to reduce emissions already exist. We know that to shift the climate change trajectory, urban ecosystems and the economy must become far more efficient, electric and circular, said Kristen Panerali, Head of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure Programme, Clean Power, Electrification and Net-Zero Carbon Cities, World Economic Forum.
Panerali added that the toolbox contains inspiration from around the world to reduce emissions while also boosting economic development, creating jobs and improving air quality.
Panerali added that the toolbox contains inspiration from around the world to reduce emissions while also boosting economic development, creating jobs and improving air quality.
The Toolbox of Solutions has over 300 case studies drawn from more than 150 cities. It enables the users to access solutions through a search tailored to each city’s strategic planning priorities as well as specific attributes including electricity grid health, population density and income level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Toolbox of Solutions has over 300 case studies drawn from more than 150 cities. It enables the users to access solutions through a search tailored to each city’s strategic planning priorities as well as specific attributes including electricity grid health, population density and income level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The toolbox contains knowledge and proven examples which result in lower emissions, as well as advancing economic development, job creation and improved human health through better air and water quality," WEF added.
“The toolbox contains knowledge and proven examples which result in lower emissions, as well as advancing economic development, job creation and improved human health through better air and water quality," WEF added.
“A just, inclusive and equitable energy transition will be impossible without data-driven technologies and solutions. Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum on the Toolbox of Solutions aligns with our existing initiatives, including the SEforALL Knowledge Hub and ‘This is Cool’, which support sharing of knowledge and solutions to accelerate SDG7 and a clean energy future," said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.
“A just, inclusive and equitable energy transition will be impossible without data-driven technologies and solutions. Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum on the Toolbox of Solutions aligns with our existing initiatives, including the SEforALL Knowledge Hub and ‘This is Cool’, which support sharing of knowledge and solutions to accelerate SDG7 and a clean energy future," said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.
The toolbox has been designed to work in tandem with the City Sprint process – a structured workshop series which convenes local business and city leaders to identify new pathways and partnerships.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The toolbox has been designed to work in tandem with the City Sprint process – a structured workshop series which convenes local business and city leaders to identify new pathways and partnerships.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The objective of the City Sprint is to foster public-private collaboration by creating a coalition of local stakeholders that can implement projects in each city after the City Sprint workshops have concluded. The World Economic Forum and its delivery partners have completed over 10 City Sprints in the past year and plan to conduct more with new cities in 2023," WEF said.
“The objective of the City Sprint is to foster public-private collaboration by creating a coalition of local stakeholders that can implement projects in each city after the City Sprint workshops have concluded. The World Economic Forum and its delivery partners have completed over 10 City Sprints in the past year and plan to conduct more with new cities in 2023," WEF said.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.