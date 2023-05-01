WEF report says not technology, but THESE factors threaten your jobs in the short term2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:09 PM IST
While for the long term the obvious AI takeover and digitisation has been cited as reason, in the short term, the report, in contrary to popular belief has cited macroeconomic factors like slower economic growth, supply shortages and inflation as the threat to labour prospects.
The World Economic Forum on Monday published their Future of Jobs report in Geneva. According to the study ‘almost a quarter of jobs (23 per cent) are expected to change in the next five years through growth of 10.2 per cent and decline of 12.3 per cent (globally)’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×