'Well known around the world…': Israel PM Netanyahu hails ‘Modi hug’ while addressing Knesset - Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the Israeli Parliament, Knesset on Wednesday, reflecting on the heartfelt embrace the two leaders shared earlier in the day. He described it as “the Modi hug.”

"Earlier today, my wife Sara and I greeted you at the airport. And just as you came down the steps, we embraced each other. Prime Minister Modi's personal embrace is something special. It's called the Modi hug. It's well known around the world. And when you hug someone, closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing. It's called the Modi hug," Netanyahu remarked while addressing the Knesset.

Emphasising that this gesture carries deep symbolic weight for the bilateral bond, he added, “So I want to return the hug here to every single one of the Knesset members, and it's not only an indication of the personal relations, of the personal friendship between us, but it really reflects the warmth of the tie between our two peoples.”

Netanyahu also expressed profound gratitude for the Indian government's steadfast support following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in southern Israel in which over 1000 Israelis were killed.

‘Stood next to Israel…’ Addressing PM Narendra Modi, Netanyahu said, "You stood next to Israel, you stood by Israel, you stood for Israel, you stood for the truth. Thank you, my friend."

Netanyahu, who described PM Narendra Modi as "more than a friend, a brother," further noted that the two nations share "common interests" and have witnessed a significant surge in trade and cooperation in recent years.

Welcoming his "dear friend" to the parliament, he admitted he "has never been more moved" by the visit of his Indian counterpart.

PM Modi conferred Knesset Medal Following his address, PM Modi was conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament.

PM Modi is a world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, PM Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.