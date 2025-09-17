Subscribe

Wells Fargo banker allowed to leave China — but why was he stuck there?

Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao, previously barred from leaving China, has returned to the US after negotiations between US intervention. 

Published17 Sep 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Wells Fargo banker allowed to leave China post US intervention.
Wells Fargo banker allowed to leave China post US intervention. (AFP)

A Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao who had earlier been barred from leaving China for several months, has been allowed to return to the United States following negotiations between US and Chinese officials, according to a Reuters report.

Mao has already left China after Beijing lifted the ban. This comes after US and Chinese officials struck a deal in Madrid to switch the popular short-video app TikTok to US-controlled ownership, a breakthrough in months-long talks between the two biggest economies to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets.

Mao was barred from exiting China this past summer. Chinese authorities said in July that she was involved in a criminal case that was under investigation, without giving details. Following her exit ban, San-Francisco-based Wells Fargo moved to restrict other employees from visiting China, Bloomberg reported.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

 
 
