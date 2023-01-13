Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves, costs3 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown.