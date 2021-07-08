Wells Fargo to close all personal lines of credit: report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wells Fargo & Co is shutting down all existing personal lines of credit and is not offering the consumer lending product anymore, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing letters from the bank.

Customers have been given a 60-day notice that their accounts will be shuttered, according to the report.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move comes more than a year after the bank suspended home equity loans, given the economic uncertainty fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fallout from the pandemic also prompted the bank to stop providing loans to a majority of its independent auto dealer customers last year.

