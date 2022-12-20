Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer loan violations1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM IST
The amount is nearly quadruple the previous $1 billion penalty that Wells Fargo paid in 2018 to cover widespread consumer law violations
Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.