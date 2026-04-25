UK mother, 56, dies at assisted dying clinic in Switzerland after son's death

A 56-year-old woman from the West Midlands in England has died at an assisted dying clinic in Switzerland, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Wendy Duffy, a former care worker, underwent the procedure at the Pegasos clinic in Basel. The organisation confirmed her death in a statement.

“I can confirm that Wendy Duffy, at her own request, was assisted to die on April 24 and that the procedure was completed without incident and in full compliance with her wishes,” said Ruedi Habegger, founder of the assisted-dying organisation.

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He added that professionals involved in assessing her mental capacity had no concerns regarding her understanding of the decision.

Personal loss and prolonged grief

Duffy had earlier spoken about her inability to recover from the death of her son, Marcus, who died in 2022 at the age of 23.

She said she had undergone therapy and medical care in the years following the incident but continued to struggle emotionally.

Her experience reflects the long-term impact that grief can have on individuals, particularly after the loss of a close family member.

Background of the case

According to the report, Duffy’s son died after a choking incident at home. The loss had a lasting effect on her mental and emotional well-being.

She had also previously attempted to end her life, after which she required medical treatment.

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Despite receiving support over time, she said she was unable to move past the loss.

Legal context

Assisted dying remains illegal in the United Kingdom. Switzerland, however, allows assisted dying under certain legal conditions, which has led some individuals to travel there for such procedures, the New York Post reported.

Duffy had travelled to Switzerland ahead of the procedure, according to the report.

Family's statement Duffy’s family members were aware of her decision, the report said. She had also made personal arrangements prior to the procedure.

However, per The Mirror, Wendy's 87-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia had told the publication that she was unaware of her daughter's plans.

Her family told the media outlet that how "nothing was going to stop her” and she “was determined and strong-minded’. They said she could no longer live with the loss of her only child: “It it something she wanted and we couldn’t stop her.”

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Wendy's sister-in-law Paula Duffy in a statement to the Daily Mirror said, “It is very sad for the whole family, very upsetting.”

Soon after, Pegasos announced her death, Paula told the daily, “It is something she wanted to do and we couldn’t stop her. She never got back to herself after the death of her son and she didn’t want to carry on. She was very strong willed and if she has something on her mind no one could change it.”

According to multiple media reports, Wendy paid Pegasos $13,500 to end her life. She travelled alone to the clinic and died peacefully on Friday morning wearing her son Marcus' T-shirts because, ‘it still smells of him’- and listening to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars song Die With A Smile.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.