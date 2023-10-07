‘We’re at war': Israeli PM Netanyahu after 'murderous surprise attack' by Hamas militants from Gaza
Netanyahu declares Israel in state of war with Hamas, 60 infiltrators located
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country was ‘at war’ with Hamas militants following a surprise attack on Saturday. Local media reports indicate that around 200 people have been injured at least 22 killed since the clashes began. Officials estimate that some 60 infiltrators have been located across 14 different locations.