‘We’re at war': Israeli PM Netanyahu after 'murderous surprise attack' by Hamas militants from Gaza

 Anwesha Mitra

Netanyahu declares Israel in state of war with Hamas, 60 infiltrators located

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday (AP)Premium
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country was ‘at war’ with Hamas militants following a surprise attack on Saturday. Local media reports indicate that around 200 people have been injured at least 22 killed since the clashes began. Officials estimate that some 60 infiltrators have been located across 14 different locations. 

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

The Israeli military is currently fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base.

More to come…

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:40 PM IST
