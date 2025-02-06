As US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar, a viral post circulating on social media showed that Indians were "handcuffed" and “humiliated” while on board the plane, leading the Indian government to clarify the matter.

It is to be noted that the Donald Trump administration led this deportation as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Several opposition party leaders took to X and slammed the PM Modi-led government. In a statement shared on X, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera recalled India's response under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government when Indian diplomat Devyani Kobragade was “handcuffed and strip-searched” in the US in 2013. He noted that then-Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh had registered a strong protest with then-US Ambassador to India Nancy Powell.

Meanwhile, clarifying the stance, PIB Fact Check said, “A Fake image is being shared on social media by many accounts with a claim that illegal Indian migrants have been handcuffed and their legs chained while being deported by the US. PIB Fact Check: The image being shared in these posts does not pertain to Indians. Instead, it shows those deported to Guatemala.”

Here's what deportee claimed… Jaspal Singh, one of the 104 deportees brought in on a US aircraft Wednesday, claimed that they were handcuffed and had their legs chained throughout the journey, with the restraints only being removed after landing at Amritsar airport, as reported by PTI.

Singh, 36, from Hardorwal village in Gurdaspur district, said he was apprehended by the US Border Patrol after crossing the US border on January 24.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources told PTI.

Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven, were among the deportees, they said.

"We were handcuffed, and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport," he claimed.

Earlier, Jaspal's cousin Jasbir Singh said, “We came to know about his deportation through the media on Wednesday morning”.

We were handcuffed, and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport.

A Fake image is being shared on social media... it shows those deported to Guatemala.

The US action came just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington to hold wide-ranging talks with President Donald Trump.