‘We're looking to kill Trump…’: Iran Commander warns to avenge Soleimani killing
The commander clarified that Iran did not intend to kill poor soldiers when it launched a ballistic missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 in Baghdad.
"We are looking to kill Donald Trump," a top Revolutionary Guards commander warned the former US President and other two officials while speaking about the country's repeated threat to avenge the US killing of a top Iranian Commander, according to the news agency Reuters.
