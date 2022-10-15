‘We're not dead’: Cartoon Network posts after nostalgic memes become viral

Cartoon Network announced their merger with Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) on Friday, following which memes denoting the death of the 90s favourite channel for kids became viral. ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram were flooded with a checkboard images of all the favoutite cartoons in colour and black and white format indicating a wall of memories.
Cartoon Network shuts shop was the feeling of millions of fans who grew up watching the channel. However, later in the day, Cartoon Network took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said that “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30."
They further added, “To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!" Cartoon Network is home to popular cartoon shows like Tom and Jerry, Scooby Dooby Do, Loony Tooles, Power Puff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, courage the cowardly dog, Ed, Edd n Eddy and Ben 10 among a long list of popular cartoons known to every‘90s kid.
As per ABC news, Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) announced that about 26% of personnel, for a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation, were cut. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. might have more effects than their initial planning.
Meanwhile, the latest update from Cartoon Network brought some relief to worried fans on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Just don't bring woke sh*t just bring something that's enjoyable for everyone don't need to kill it with wholeness." “Can y’all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for alot of times," requested another one. Someone also said, “Of course they're keeping the old shows but the newer shows that's getting made for CN, is not made for our generation and that's ok. Let's just have kids be kids without forcing them to watch our beloved classic shows for the sake of traditions."
Cartoon Network was founded by Ted Turner. It was launched on 1 October in 1992. It is one of the oldest cartoon channels and its first original series was The Moxy Show.
