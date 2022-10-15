‘We're not dead’: Cartoon Network posts after nostalgic memes become viral

Meanwhile, the latest update from Cartoon Network brought some relief to worried fans on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Just don't bring woke sh*t just bring something that's enjoyable for everyone don't need to kill it with wholeness." “Can y’all plz keep the old shows the kids gotta experience classic Cartoon Network for alot of times," requested another one. Someone also said, “Of course they're keeping the old shows but the newer shows that's getting made for CN, is not made for our generation and that's ok. Let's just have kids be kids without forcing them to watch our beloved classic shows for the sake of traditions."