West adopting policy to engage India in 'anti-China games': Russian foreign min

“However, India is currently an object of the Western countries’ persistent, aggressive and devious policy as they are trying to engage it in anti-China games by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, the so-called ‘Quad’ while at the same time, the West is attempting to undermine our close partnership and privileged relations with India," Lavrov said. The “very tough pressure" from the US on India in the missile technology control area was aimed at this, he said – a possible pointer towards the US threat of imposing sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the more than $5 billion deal with Russia for S-400 air defence systems.