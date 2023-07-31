West Africa warns of military action against Niger coup leaders

West Africa warns of military action against Niger coup leaders5 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:41 AM IST
At an emergency summit in Nigeria to discuss last week's coup, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States called for constitutional order to be restored, warning of reprisals if not.
West African nations imposed sanctions and threatened force on Sunday if Niger's coup leaders fail to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum within a week, while supporters of the junta attacked the French embassy in Niamey.
