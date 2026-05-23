West Asia conflict: Iran's FM Araghchi and Pakistan's Army chief Munir hold talks in Tehran, discuss security in region

Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir held discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on ending the West Asia conflict and ensuring lasting peace in the region, according to the Iranian government on Saturday.

The two sides discussed the security situation in the West Asia and exchanged views on regional developments, as per ANI. According to Tasnim News Agency, the talks continued late into Friday night and included deliberations on the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

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Munir arrived in Tehran on Friday for what the Pakistan Army described as an important visit aimed at advancing efforts towards a peace agreement between the US and Iran, adding that the trip was “part of ongoing mediation efforts", as per PTI.

What did Iran FM tell UN Secretary-General? Amid escalating tensions and continued diplomatic outreach, Araghchi told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Washington’s “excessive demands” continue to be the main hurdle in ongoing peace negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

During a telephone conversation with Guterres, Araghchi reportedly accused the United States of repeatedly weakening diplomatic efforts through broken commitments, contradictory stances, and military actions, while maintaining that Iran remains involved in ceasefire discussions.

According to Al Jazeera’s sources, Guterres opposed the use of force against the sovereignty of any nation and stressed the need for diplomacy to help restore regional stability.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration was on Friday (local time) gearing up for a new round of military strikes against Iran, sources familiar with the planning told CBS News. The sources added that no final decision on carrying out the strikes had yet been taken.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei pointed to what he termed deep-rooted differences between the two sides and reaffirmed Iran’s stance on the 14-point proposal earlier presented to the United States.

Also Read | How the war in Iran helped Ukraine go from problem to solution

"The reason we don't talk about the details of nuclear-related discussions is clear. We have done this twice, and the other party's greed led us into war. We cannot ignore this experience," said Al Jazeera quoted Baghaei as saying.

He added, “Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is very clear - we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] and we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

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As developments continue to unfold in the region, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said he had held consultations with NATO allies on possible contingencies linked to restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Iran found a partner to help it toll Strait of Hormuz. That partner is a US ally

Speaking to reporters at the ministerial summit in Helsingborg, Sweden, Rubio stressed the importance of being operationally prepared, saying, “We have to have a plan B for if someone is shooting” in the strategically vital maritime passage.

"At some point, ideally, they open the strait," Rubio stated indicating Iran, before warning, "Plan B needs to be, what if Iran says, 'No, we refuse to open the Strait?'"

Islamabad hosted senior representatives of the two sides last month for peace negotiations — the first such talks since 1979 — but the discussions failed to produce an agreement.

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Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz are understood to remain the main points of contention. The strategic waterway typically handles nearly one-fifth of global energy supplies. Shipping activity through the strait has been heavily affected since February 28, when the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks.

Disruptions to maritime traffic have continued despite a fragile ceasefire that came into effect on April 8.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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