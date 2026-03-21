West Asia: US, Israeli strikes target Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, IAEA says no increase in off-site radiation levels

The US and Israel launched an attack on Saturday (local time), targeting Iran's Natanz uranium-enrichment facility. However, no radioactive leaks occurred, Reuters reported, citing Tasnim news agency.

According to the report, no radioactive leaks occurred after the attack, and the residents near the facility were not at risk.

IAEA reacts to attack on nuclear facility in Iran Reacting to the development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a post on X, said, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."

The agency added that its Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has reiterated calls for military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

In a statement carried by Tasnim news agency, the organization said, "Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning."

Natanz, Iran’s primary uranium enrichment facility, was struck during the opening week of the conflict, with satellite imagery later indicating damage to several structures, media reports suggest. Situated roughly 220 kilometres southeast of Tehran, the site had previously come under attack during the 12-day Iran–Israel conflict in June 2025 and was also targeted by the United States in subsequent strikes.

Israel warns of surge in attacks The attack on Tehran's uranium-enrichment facility came hours after Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned of an upcoming surge in attacks on Tehran, AP reported. Katz, in a video statement, said that next week "the intensity of the attacks" by Israel and the United States against Iran's ruling theocracy will “increase significantly.”

Katz's warning came shortly after fragments from an Iranian missile hit an empty kindergarten near Israel's capital city, Tel Aviv. In a video posted on X, the Israeli army's spokesperson showed the kindergarten building, adding that no casualties were reported since the place was empty at the time of the attack.

Also Read | Images of key Iran's nuclear sites where US dropped bombs on June 21

US-Israel, Iran war The strike on Tehran's nuclear facility is likely to mark another escalation in the already tense war, which is now in its fourth week. The conflict, which started in late February, came days after Washington and Tehran concluded the third round of talks over the latter's nuclear program.

Iran's capital city, Tehran, witnessed heavy airstrikes through the night and into the morning, its residents said. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Middle East. The remarks came even as the US was sending three more amphibious assault ships and roughly 2,500 additional Marines to the region.

His remarks followed a threat from Iran to attack recreational and tourist sites worldwide.

Are the US and Israel on different rationales in the Iran war? The US and Israel have presented shifting justifications for the war, ranging from encouraging an uprising to topple Iran’s leadership to dismantling its nuclear and missile capabilities. However, there have been no visible signs of such an uprising, and the conflict shows no clear path toward an end.